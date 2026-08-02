Greater Bangkok property market splits as condos gain

Greater Bangkok’s property market moved in sharply different directions during the first five months of 2026, with condominiums and more affordable homes attracting buyers while high-priced detached houses and new shophouses lost momentum, according to Kiatnakin Phatra Bank data.
Figures from the bank’s business lending division, comparing the first five months of 2026 with the same period last year, show that demand varied considerably by location, price and property type.
Rather than experiencing a uniform recovery or slowdown, the market increasingly reflected buyers’ preference for properties that matched their purchasing power and practical housing needs.
Mid- to lower-priced condominiums and homes performed more strongly in several locations, while higher-priced detached houses and commercial buildings faced greater pressure.
Bangkok remained the largest property market in the capital region, but transfer data pointed to changing buyer preferences.
Condominium transfers rose by 24.9%, while their combined value increased by 16%.
Detached houses moved in the opposite direction. Transfer volumes declined by 0.7%, while their value fell by 9%.
New shophouses recorded the sharpest contraction, with transfer value dropping by 48.4%.
The figures suggest that demand for housing in the capital remains, but buyers are increasingly choosing more affordable properties suited to residential use rather than investing in higher-value assets.
Nonthaburi was among the stronger-performing provinces, led by continued condominium demand.
Condominium transfers increased by 20%, while their value rose by 23%.
The resale market performed particularly well, with the value of second-hand condominium transfers climbing by 31.4%.
New semi-detached houses faced greater pressure, however, with transfer volumes falling by 18.8%.
The data indicate that locations along electric railway routes continue to attract buyers, particularly where projects are priced within reach of local purchasing power.
Pathum Thani continued to record stronger demand for low-rise housing.
Townhouse transfers increased by 13.7%, while the transfer value of resale detached houses rose by 20.1%.
New condominiums performed less strongly, with their transfer value declining by 18.4%.
The pattern suggests that buyers in the province continue to prioritise homes offering more usable space, while new condominium developments may be facing stronger competition and weaker purchasing power.
Samut Prakan was among the weakest-performing markets in the capital region, with total property transfer value falling by 9.5%.
The decline was driven largely by new detached and semi-detached houses. Transfer volumes in those categories fell by more than 15%, with the contraction reaching 21%.
Resale condominiums provided a stronger point, with their transfer value increasing by 25.2%.
The figures indicate that buyers remain interested in homes close to Bangkok but are favouring lower-priced and better-value units over more expensive new developments.
Samut Sakhon, although receiving less attention than some neighbouring provinces, recorded notable growth during the period.
Condominium transfers rose by 45.5%, while detached-house transfers increased by 15%.
The figures suggest that the industrial province continued to benefit from housing demand among local workers and buyers purchasing homes for their own use.
Nakhon Pathom emerged as the strongest condominium market among the locations covered by the data.
Total property transfers increased by 18.5%, while their combined value rose by 12.1%.
New condominiums led the expansion, with transfer volumes surging by 115.4% and transfer value doubling from the same period last year.
The growth reflected rising housing demand supported by educational institutions, employment centres and continued urban expansion in the province.
Source: Bangkokbiznews