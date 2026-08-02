Greater Bangkok property market splits as condos gain

Greater Bangkok’s property market moved in sharply different directions during the first five months of 2026, with condominiums and more affordable homes attracting buyers while high-priced detached houses and new shophouses lost momentum, according to Kiatnakin Phatra Bank data.

Figures from the bank’s business lending division, comparing the first five months of 2026 with the same period last year, show that demand varied considerably by location, price and property type.

Rather than experiencing a uniform recovery or slowdown, the market increasingly reflected buyers’ preference for properties that matched their purchasing power and practical housing needs.