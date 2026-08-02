Thai SMEs face added cost pressure under new EU low-value import duty

Europe’s e-commerce market is entering a new phase after the European Union (EU) began applying new customs measures to imports valued at no more than €150 from Wednesday (July 1, 2026), ending a customs duty exemption that had been in place for decades and imposing a €3 duty for each tariff category of goods.

A report published on the website of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, by the Thai Trade Centre in Madrid said Spain began applying the EU measure from the same date to goods worth no more than €150 ordered online by consumers from outside the bloc.

The measure applies across all 27 EU member states, including Spain, one of Europe’s steadily growing e-commerce markets.

It directly affects consumers buying goods from outside the EU, as well as businesses and exporters from third countries such as China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Thailand that sell to European consumers through online platforms or their own websites.

For consumers in Spain, the cost of ordering goods from outside the EU may rise because of customs duty, value added tax (VAT) and handling fees charged by delivery companies.