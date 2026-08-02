Northern provinces step up flood preparations as heavy rain looms

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has ordered 17 northern provinces to intensify preparations for possible flooding, as forecasts indicate heavier-than-normal rainfall in August 2026.
DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat explained that rainfall is expected to exceed normal levels during the month, particularly in the West, North, Upper Northeast and East.
Rainfall is forecast to decrease in September and October before heavier rain shifts to the South in November.
Teerapat instructed provincial authorities to closely monitor conditions and prepare comprehensive response plans in advance to minimise the impact on residents.
In Chiang Rai, flash floods and overflowing waterways affected three districts. The situation has since eased, and water levels have fallen. A parallel war room operating around the clock helped authorities protect key economic areas.
In Phetchabun, runoff from Lom Kao district flowed into outlying parts of Lom Sak district. Officials deployed water pumps to accelerate drainage, while advance warnings issued through the Cell Broadcast system gave residents time to move their belongings to higher ground.
Heavy rain in Phitsanulok caused the Fia waterway to overflow and inundate homes. Local agencies and DDPM Regional Centre 9 jointly deployed disaster-response machinery, flat-bottomed boats, plastic boats and water pumps to assist residents and drain the affected areas.
Chiang Mai continues to monitor accumulated rainfall. However, proactive measures have been introduced to prevent urban flooding, while major reservoirs retain sufficient capacity to receive additional water.
Teerapat instructed DDPM regional centres and provincial offices across the 17 northern provinces to pre-position disaster-response equipment in high-risk areas without waiting for flooding to occur.
The agencies were also directed to coordinate with local administrative organisations, civil defence volunteers and rescue foundations to ensure that assistance can be provided quickly.
Authorities in urban and economic areas must work together to remove obstructions from waterways and clear drainage pipes to reduce water accumulation. Adequate supplies of essential items must also be stockpiled for residents, particularly vulnerable groups, Teerapat said.
Provincial agencies have also been told to strengthen public communications and emergency warnings. In addition to Cell Broadcast alerts and social media updates, information should be distributed through local public-address systems, community radio stations, village and community leaders, and provincial public relations offices.
The messages should be clear, concise and issued through every available local channel so that people in high-risk areas can prepare promptly, Teerapat added.