Northern provinces step up flood preparations as heavy rain looms

SUNDAY, AUGUST 02, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Northern provinces step up flood preparations as heavy rain looms

The DDPM has ordered 17 northern provinces to step up flood preparations, as August rainfall is forecast to exceed normal levels across several regions.

  • The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has ordered 17 northern provinces to intensify preparations for potential flooding due to forecasts of heavier-than-normal rainfall.
  • Authorities have been instructed to pre-position disaster-response equipment in high-risk areas, clear waterways and drainage pipes, and coordinate with local organizations for rapid assistance.
  • Provinces are strengthening public communication and emergency warnings through multiple channels, including Cell Broadcast alerts, social media, and local public-address systems.
  • Several provinces have already implemented measures like round-the-clock monitoring, deploying water pumps, and issuing advance warnings in response to recent flooding events.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has ordered 17 northern provinces to intensify preparations for possible flooding, as forecasts indicate heavier-than-normal rainfall in August 2026.

DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat explained that rainfall is expected to exceed normal levels during the month, particularly in the West, North, Upper Northeast and East.

Rainfall is forecast to decrease in September and October before heavier rain shifts to the South in November.

Teerapat instructed provincial authorities to closely monitor conditions and prepare comprehensive response plans in advance to minimise the impact on residents.

DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat

Round-the-clock war rooms monitor flood risks

In Chiang Rai, flash floods and overflowing waterways affected three districts. The situation has since eased, and water levels have fallen. A parallel war room operating around the clock helped authorities protect key economic areas.

In Phetchabun, runoff from Lom Kao district flowed into outlying parts of Lom Sak district. Officials deployed water pumps to accelerate drainage, while advance warnings issued through the Cell Broadcast system gave residents time to move their belongings to higher ground.

Heavy rain in Phitsanulok caused the Fia waterway to overflow and inundate homes. Local agencies and DDPM Regional Centre 9 jointly deployed disaster-response machinery, flat-bottomed boats, plastic boats and water pumps to assist residents and drain the affected areas.

Chiang Mai continues to monitor accumulated rainfall. However, proactive measures have been introduced to prevent urban flooding, while major reservoirs retain sufficient capacity to receive additional water.

Northern provinces step up flood preparations as heavy rain looms

All 17 northern provinces told to maintain readiness

Teerapat instructed DDPM regional centres and provincial offices across the 17 northern provinces to pre-position disaster-response equipment in high-risk areas without waiting for flooding to occur.

The agencies were also directed to coordinate with local administrative organisations, civil defence volunteers and rescue foundations to ensure that assistance can be provided quickly.

Authorities in urban and economic areas must work together to remove obstructions from waterways and clear drainage pipes to reduce water accumulation. Adequate supplies of essential items must also be stockpiled for residents, particularly vulnerable groups, Teerapat said.

Provincial agencies have also been told to strengthen public communications and emergency warnings. In addition to Cell Broadcast alerts and social media updates, information should be distributed through local public-address systems, community radio stations, village and community leaders, and provincial public relations offices.

The messages should be clear, concise and issued through every available local channel so that people in high-risk areas can prepare promptly, Teerapat added.

 

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy