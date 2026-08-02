Northern provinces step up flood preparations as heavy rain looms

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has ordered 17 northern provinces to intensify preparations for possible flooding, as forecasts indicate heavier-than-normal rainfall in August 2026.

DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat explained that rainfall is expected to exceed normal levels during the month, particularly in the West, North, Upper Northeast and East.

Rainfall is forecast to decrease in September and October before heavier rain shifts to the South in November.

Teerapat instructed provincial authorities to closely monitor conditions and prepare comprehensive response plans in advance to minimise the impact on residents.