Phetchabun braces as Pa Sak River closes in on overflow level

The Pa Sak River in Lom Kao district, Phetchabun, rose to 7.48 metres on Friday morning, leaving a margin of just 1.36 metres before reaching bank level as persistent monsoon rain increased water volumes across the area.

Phetchabun’s provincial disaster prevention and mitigation command reported at 8am on Friday (July 31) that dense rain clouds covered the district, with continuous light to moderate rain causing water levels in major waterways and tributaries to rise rapidly.

Authorities placed local officials, emergency personnel and flood-response equipment on round-the-clock standby, while residents in low-lying communities were advised to move electrical appliances and valuables to higher ground.