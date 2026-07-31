Sai River nears critical level after overnight rain in Chiang Rai

Cell Broadcast alerts have been sent to four riverside communities in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district as the Sai River continues to rise towards its critical level following heavy rain upstream.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Friday (July 31) that the water level at the monitoring station near the First Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridge was continuing to rise.

Residents in low-lying areas along the river were urged to closely monitor water levels and official warnings. The alert covers Sai Lom Joy community in Moo 1 of Wiang Phang Kham subdistrict, as well as Koh Sai in Moo 7, Mai Lung Khon in Moo 10 and Mueang Daeng in Moo 2 of Mae Sai subdistrict.

The DDPM worked with mobile network operators Advanced Info Service (AIS), True Corporation and National Telecom (NT) to distribute the Cell Broadcast warning after rainfall in the upper Sai River catchment increased the risk of the river overflowing its banks.