Two Wiang Pa Pao communities flooded as more rain approaches

Heavy overnight rain caused Huai Wiang to overflow its banks and flood two communities in Wiang Pa Pao district, Chiang Rai, early on Thursday (July 30), prompting local officials and volunteers to assist affected residents.
Flash flooding was reported in Wiang subdistrict at about 6.30am after continuous rain throughout the night sent accumulated run-off into the stream. Huai Wiang overflowed its banks, rapidly inundating nearby residential areas.
The two main affected locations were Nai Wiang community in Moo 2 and Ban Ku community in Moo 6. Homes along the natural waterway were among those hardest hit, with several households moving their belongings to higher ground early in the morning.
Village heads, assistant village heads, civil defence volunteers and village security teams were deployed to assist residents, evacuate vulnerable people and move belongings to safety.
Officials also established a round-the-clock monitoring point to assess water levels and alert residents should the situation worsen.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued Announcement No 14 (141/2569), warning of heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand through Thursday.
Very heavy rain was forecast in parts of the North, the East and the western coast of the South, while heavy rain was expected in parts of the Northeast, the Central region, Bangkok and its vicinity, and the eastern coast of the South.
The conditions were attributed to a monsoon trough extending across the North and Northeast, combined with a rather strong southwesterly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People in at-risk areas, particularly foothill slopes near waterways and low-lying locations, were advised to remain alert to heavy and accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and run-off.
The Northern Meteorological Centre reported that Lamphun radar detected thunderstorms and rainfall ranging from light to heavy across eight upper northern provinces at 7am.
In Chiang Mai, rain was detected in Fang, Chai Prakan, Chiang Dao, Wiang Haeng, Mae Taeng, Phrao, Mae Rim, Doi Saket, Mueang Chiang Mai, Samoeng, Mae Wang, Chom Thong, Mae On, Mae Ai, San Sai, Doi Lo and San Kamphaeng districts.
In Chiang Rai, the affected areas included Wiang Pa Pao, Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Lao, Phan, Mae Suai, Mae Fah Luang and Mae Chan districts.
Rain was also detected in Mae Chai, Phu Kamyao, Dok Khamtai and Mueang Phayao districts in Phayao, as well as Pai district in Mae Hong Son.
In Lampang, rain was detected in Wang Nuea, Mueang Pan, Mueang Lampang, Hang Chat, Mae Mo and Mae Tha districts.
In Lamphun, the affected areas were Mueang Lamphun, Pa Sang, Wiang Nong Long, Mae Tha and Ban Thi districts.
Rain was also detected in Wang Chin, Long, Mueang Phrae, Sung Men and Den Chai districts in Phrae, as well as Mueang Uttaradit and Laplae districts in Uttaradit.
The rain bands were moving south-west at 3–8 kilometres per hour and were expected to bring further rainfall to the same catchment areas. Residents of Wiang Pa Pao and nearby districts were advised to monitor water levels and official updates closely.