DLT consults on inner Bangkok ban for internal-combustion tuk-tuks

The Department of Land Transport (DLT), under the Ministry of Transport, has opened a public consultation on the principles of a draft ministerial regulation specifying the categories of three-wheeled taxis to be prohibited from operating in inner Bangkok.
The consultation runs from Tuesday (July 28, 2026) to Thursday (August 27, 2026), with the feedback to be taken into consideration in further proceedings.
Inner Bangkok is home to important sites in Thailand, including the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, other royal temples and nationally significant historic sites that are popular destinations for Thai and foreign tourists.
It is therefore considered appropriate to designate the area as a controlled zone for three-wheeled taxis powered by internal combustion engines, to appropriately control and manage noise and air pollution.
The principles and key provisions presented for consultation concern the draft ministerial regulation specifying the categories of three-wheeled taxis prohibited from operating in inner Bangkok.
Its key principle is to prohibit three-wheeled taxis from operating in inner Bangkok unless they are electric or operate during periods announced by traffic officers.