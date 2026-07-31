DLT consults on inner Bangkok ban for internal-combustion tuk-tuks

The Department of Land Transport (DLT), under the Ministry of Transport, has opened a public consultation on the principles of a draft ministerial regulation specifying the categories of three-wheeled taxis to be prohibited from operating in inner Bangkok.

The consultation runs from Tuesday (July 28, 2026) to Thursday (August 27, 2026), with the feedback to be taken into consideration in further proceedings.

Inner Bangkok is home to important sites in Thailand, including the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, other royal temples and nationally significant historic sites that are popular destinations for Thai and foreign tourists.