Microsoft value rises after Azure growth forecast beats estimates

Microsoft’s latest results provided further evidence that its investment in artificial intelligence was beginning to produce business gains, while the company projected faster growth for Azure in the opening quarter of its 2027 financial year.

Azure is expected to grow by 45% when exchange-rate movements are excluded, exceeding the 40.92% estimate compiled by Visible Alpha.

Microsoft also indicated that it would continue generating cash during the new financial year.

The company has left its investment plans unchanged.

It expects to spend US$50 billion in the first quarter of its 2027 financial year and US$175 billion during the 2026 calendar year.

The figures helped ease concerns that Microsoft’s spending on data centres and computing infrastructure could rise more quickly than demand.