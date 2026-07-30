CP Group warns public of investment scams using AI-generated content

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) warned the public on Thursday (July 30, 2026) to exercise greater caution after finding that scammers were continuing to misuse the names, images and videos of its executives.
The scammers were using artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate images and create fake videos, while also posing as well-known online pages or media outlets to build credibility before inviting people to invest through fake platforms or websites, potentially causing widespread losses.
CP Group confirmed that all such content, images, videos and messages were false.
There had been no interviews, endorsements or invitations to invest as claimed, and the Group had no involvement in any investment project, website or platform appearing in the fabricated material.
The company said it had encountered such conduct repeatedly, with scammers continually changing their methods.
These included using AI to create realistic images and videos, fabricating news website pages, and impersonating media outlets and well-known individuals to establish credibility and deceive people into believing the claims, clicking links, registering, disclosing personal information or transferring funds for supposed investments.
CP Group stressed that it has no policy of inviting the public to invest through social media, messaging apps or websites outside the organisation’s official channels.
The unauthorised use of the names, images, videos or information of the Group or its executives constitutes an infringement of rights and may amount to offences under the law, including the dissemination of false information, defamation, falsification of data and fraud against the public.
CP Group is gathering evidence and coordinating with relevant agencies to pursue civil and criminal action to the fullest extent against offenders and others involved, to protect the rights of the organisation and its executives and prevent the public from falling victim to scammers.
The Group urged the public not to trust such claims, transfer money or provide personal information.
Anyone encountering the unauthorised use of CP Group’s name or the impersonation of its executives, or an investment invitation of this kind, should verify the information only through the Group’s official communication channels and avoid clicking links or conducting transactions with untrustworthy websites or accounts.
CP Group confirmed that it would closely monitor such cases and take firm legal action against impersonators to protect the public and safeguard the organisation’s credibility.