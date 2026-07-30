CP Group warns public of investment scams using AI-generated content

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) warned the public on Thursday (July 30, 2026) to exercise greater caution after finding that scammers were continuing to misuse the names, images and videos of its executives.

The scammers were using artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate images and create fake videos, while also posing as well-known online pages or media outlets to build credibility before inviting people to invest through fake platforms or websites, potentially causing widespread losses.

CP Group confirmed that all such content, images, videos and messages were false.

There had been no interviews, endorsements or invitations to invest as claimed, and the Group had no involvement in any investment project, website or platform appearing in the fabricated material.