Thai border security drive targets scam centres and trafficking

Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Chief of Defence Forces, in his capacity as director of the Border Security Integration Centre, speaking about a meeting of the centre at 12.05pm on Tuesday (June 30, 2026) at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok concerning efforts to tackle call-centre gangs along the border, said operations had two fronts.

Viewed under the Ministry of Defence’s orders and announcements on the control of cross-border goods, there was the western front adjoining Myanmar, the existing operational area where work was carried out last year, and an added eastern front adjoining Cambodia, as well as maritime areas.

These were areas being prioritised in pushing the suppression of technology-related crime, human trafficking and scam centres.

Ukrit said drug-related matters were already handled by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).