World Bank drops climate lending target amid US pressure

The World Bank Group will abandon its target of directing 45% of annual lending towards projects with climate co-benefits, marking a major shift in how the development lender frames climate finance amid pressure from the United States.

The bank said it would retire the lending target and move away from fixed “input” goals, while continuing to extend its Climate Change Action Plan, or CCAP. The shift means the bank will place greater emphasis on the results of its financing rather than a predetermined share of lending devoted to climate-related projects.

The move follows pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has pushed the World Bank to drop climate finance targets adopted during the Biden administration. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in April that the bank should abandon what he called a “distortionary” 45% climate finance target, arguing that it impeded market efficiency, distorted incentives and undermined efforts to reduce poverty and spur economic growth.

The 45% target had become one of the World Bank’s most visible climate commitments. It followed an earlier goal, announced in 2020, for 35% of World Bank Group financing to have climate co-benefits on average over five years. That target replaced a previous 28% goal and included an ambition for half of climate finance from the World Bank’s IBRD and IDA arms to support adaptation and resilience.