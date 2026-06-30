Thai police warn travellers over ‘carry-for-hire’ risks after Melbourne heroin arrest

The woman has not been publicly named by Australian authorities. Thai Airways said one of its employees had been detained in Melbourne and that the airline was cooperating with authorities. The airline also said employees are strictly prohibited from possessing, importing, transporting or being involved with illegal substances or items.

The case has drawn attention in Thailand because of concerns that airline employees, frequent travellers and social media users may be targeted by cross-border criminal groups seeking to use them as unwitting carriers.

Travellers urged to reject sealed or unverifiable items

The Royal Thai Police said people should be especially cautious if they are asked to carry items that are sealed, cannot be inspected, or come from people contacted through social media.

Officers also warned against giving in to emotional pressure from friends, acquaintances or online contacts. Even if a person claims they did not know the contents of a bag or package, they may still face investigation, detention and criminal charges in the destination country.

The warning applies not only to passengers but also to airline crew, students, tourists, workers and anyone travelling overseas.

Prohibited and restricted goods carry serious penalties

Police reminded travellers that some items are strictly prohibited from being carried across borders, including narcotics, e-cigarettes, obscene materials and protected wildlife.

Other goods may be restricted and require permits, such as live animals, food, cosmetics, medicine, medical products, communication equipment, plants and plant parts. Travellers carrying such items without proper documentation may face customs or criminal charges.

Authorities urged the public not to risk their future for small payments, favours or personal obligations, saying cross-border offences can result in severe punishment overseas, including long prison terms.