THAI vows cooperation in Melbourne heroin probe, sets 7-day disciplinary inquiry

The THAI chief stressed that the airline already has strict rules and procedures for pilots, cabin crew and other staff. Employees are briefed before flights on regulations, prohibited items and illegal goods, and are expected to understand what is lawful and unlawful, he said.

Thai Airways has more than 4,000 cabin crew members and more than 1,000 pilots, Chai said, adding that some individual conduct can be difficult to control despite company rules. He said he had instructed relevant departments to tighten supervision following the incident.

Australian charges carry up to 25 years

The Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force said the woman had been charged with importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug and possessing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug. Each offence carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

The suspect was remanded in custody on June 26 and is scheduled to appear again before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on September 14.

CAAT reviews aviation-security procedures

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said it had contacted the airport operator and the airline concerned to follow up on the facts and review procedures. CAAT said passenger and baggage screening at Thai airport checkpoints follows CAAT requirements and is in line with ICAO standards.

CAAT said aviation-security screening is primarily intended to prevent prohibited items that could threaten aircraft, passengers and crew from being taken on board. Narcotics enforcement, it added, falls under the authority of relevant law-enforcement agencies and requires cooperation among domestic and international bodies.

CAAT said it had also contacted the airline to monitor the preliminary investigation. If wrongdoing is confirmed, the regulator may consider action related to the crew member’s certificate to protect aviation safety standards and confidence in Thailand’s civil aviation system.