Thai airline worker charged over Melbourne heroin seizure

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) announced the arrest on June 29, saying the woman was accused of importing heroin into Melbourne after arriving on an international flight the previous week.

According to the joint media release, the Thai national was performing work duties on board the international flight when it arrived at Melbourne Airport on June 25, 2026.

Her baggage was selected for screening by ABF officers after arrival. During an X-ray examination, officers detected irregularities in 12 tote bags belonging to the woman.





Further inspection allegedly found white powder concealed inside the lining of the bags. Presumptive testing of the substance allegedly returned a positive result for heroin.

The heroin allegedly seized from the bags had an estimated street value of A$500,000, or about 11.5 million baht.