Australian held at Suvarnabhumi over Pattaya murder case

Australian suspect claims self-defence as Pattaya teen death probe deepens

An Australian man accused in the death of a 17-year-old girl in Pattaya has claimed he acted in self-defence during a confrontation that began over a 500-baht payment dispute, while police stress that his account has not yet been accepted as fact.





Simon Peter Carman, 46, spoke to reporters on June 27 and apologised to the victim’s family as the investigation into the teenager’s death continued.

The case began after the girl’s body was found concealed in a suitcase and left in a wooded area near a road running along the railway line in Pattaya. Investigators had earlier traced CCTV footage that allegedly showed the suspect moving a suitcase out of a condominium before leaving the area.





According to the suspect’s account, he had not known the victim before they met in Pattaya and went to his condominium. He claimed they initially agreed on a payment of 1,000 baht, but an argument followed after he offered 500 baht instead.

Carman further claimed that the teenager threatened him with a knife and demanded more money. He said he restrained her during the confrontation and insisted he had not intended to kill her. He also admitted placing her body in a suitcase and leaving it near the railway-side road.

After the incident, investigators said the suspect returned to his room, collected belongings and travelled to Suvarnabhumi Airport, where he was preparing to leave Thailand for Australia. Pattaya police and Immigration officers had already been tracking the case and stopped him at the airport before he could depart.

The suspect was then taken back to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning.





Investigators are expected to examine forensic evidence, autopsy results and items recovered from the condominium before drawing final conclusions about what happened. Police have emphasised that the suspect’s statement is only his version of events and must be tested against physical evidence and witness material.

Komchadluek , Komchadluek