Duterte was 'pivotal' in murder of thousands, ICC prosecutors say

The Hague-based court has charged Duterte with three counts of murder as a crime against humanity, involving dozens of alleged victims, a figure prosecutors said represents only a fraction of the overall death toll linked to his crackdown on alleged drug users and criminals.
At the opening of pre-trial hearings to confirm the charges, prosecutor Mame Niang said Duterte’s so-called “war on drugs” led to the killing of thousands of civilians, adding that many of those killed were children.
Niang told the court Duterte should be held to account and called for the case to be confirmed for trial.
Under ICC rules, judges must confirm the charges before the case can move forward.
Duterte’s lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, argued the case was politically motivated and said Duterte had been misunderstood.
Kaufman said Duterte fully maintains his innocence and asked judges to drop the charges, saying his rhetoric was intended to instil fear and respect for the law, not to commit crimes.
Duterte served as president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022 and was arrested and taken to The Hague last March.
Prosecutors say he created, funded and armed death squads to target and kill alleged narcotics peddlers and users.
Duterte has long insisted he told police to use lethal force only in self-defence and has defended the crackdown.
Outside the court, Duterte’s opponents gathered and chanted “Hold Duterte accountable!” in Tagalog.
Cristina Palabay, a worker at the human rights alliance Karapatan, told Reuters she hoped, and was confident, the charges of murder and attempted murder would be confirmed, and that Duterte’s guilt would ultimately be proven.
Duterte, 80, will not attend the hearings, as his defence said he would be unable to understand proceedings due to cognitive decline.
Judges last month ruled that Duterte was fit to stand trial.
“For us, it’s cowardice,” said Sheerah Escudero, whose brother was killed during the war on drugs, adding she believed Duterte would not be able to escape accountability.
After the hearings end on Friday, judges will take up to 60 days to decide whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to move to trial.
Reuters