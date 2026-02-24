Duterte was 'pivotal' in murder of thousands, ICC prosecutors say

The Hague-based court has charged Duterte with three counts of murder as a crime against humanity, involving dozens of alleged victims, a figure prosecutors said represents only a fraction of the overall death toll linked to his crackdown on alleged drug users and criminals.

At the opening of pre-trial hearings to confirm the charges, prosecutor Mame Niang said Duterte’s so-called “war on drugs” led to the killing of thousands of civilians, adding that many of those killed were children.

Niang told the court Duterte should be held to account and called for the case to be confirmed for trial.

Under ICC rules, judges must confirm the charges before the case can move forward.

Duterte’s lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, argued the case was politically motivated and said Duterte had been misunderstood.