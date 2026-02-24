China market shows recovery as Thailand logs nearly 6m foreign visitors in 2 months

This comes under the “Value over Volume” approach, focusing on quality over quantity, because TAT wants to capture markets with relatively high spending and quality travellers, such as the “Lifeconomy” group that values wellbeing of both body and mind.

TAT is therefore using its main marketing communication campaign “Amazing Thailand : Healing is The New Luxury” alongside a new campaign “Feel All The Feelings”, which features “Lisa Lalisa Manobal”, a global artist, serving as “Amazing Thailand Ambassador”.

This helps promote Thai tourism and distribute tourists across destinations in both major and secondary cities in Thailand, helping people heal and positioning Thailand as a safe space for tourists worldwide. Soon, TAT is preparing a campaign with content creators to discover and promote more new “Hidden Gem” cities.

In addition, TAT will continue to enhance “Thai charm”, such as Muay Thai, spas and massage, attractions, local culture and traditions, and Thai food and local cuisine. It also plans to promote restaurants that have received various awards, such as Michelin recognition and Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants, which it supports, as well as The World’s Best 50 Restaurants awards, which TAT is interested in bringing to Thailand.

This will go hand in hand with promoting global-scale activities and events planned to be held in Thailand continuously, such as the music festival “Tomorrowland Thailand” and other events, to help Thailand stand out in tourism both in visitor numbers and revenue.

Thapanee added that positive factors affecting Thailand’s tourism sector include stronger attention from both the public and private sectors to tourism and services businesses. This has enabled TAT to cooperate with partners in many sectors, including improving the safety image and key fundamentals, to encourage more travel by Thai and foreign tourists.

However, challenges remain—especially the strong baht, which can influence foreign tourists’ decisions if competitor countries have weaker currencies. In addition, negative online images still exist, making it a key focus for TAT to urgently strengthen Thailand’s good tourism image in the real world to erase poor perceptions online. There are also uncontrollable disaster risks, as well as geopolitics, which can affect security and tourism.