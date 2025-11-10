Philippine peso hits record low amid corruption scandal shaking investor confidence

The Philippine peso has plunged to a record low, as reported by Nikkei Asia, following revelations of a large-scale corruption scandal in government infrastructure projects. The decline is attributed not only to the strength of the US dollar but also to severe domestic issues that have damaged market confidence and forced the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to maintain a loose monetary policy stance.

According to the anti-corruption task force under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, investigators uncovered systemic corruption involving falsified contracts, embezzlement of public funds, and unbuilt projects that had already received payments. The scandal has sparked a crisis of confidence in the markets.

On October 28, the peso fell to an all-time intraday low of 59.262 to the US dollar, breaking the previous record of 59.168 set in 2022. The BSP said the sharp depreciation reflected market concerns over slowing economic growth, partly caused by the infrastructure spending scandal and expectations of further monetary easing. As of Friday, the peso remained weak at 58.9 to the dollar.