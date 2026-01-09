China cold high keeps upper Thailand chilly as rough seas and storms hit the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Friday said a strong high-pressure system from China continues to cover upper Thailand, keeping cool to cold weather in the upper country along with strong winds. The upper South is expected to see cooler conditions.

The TMD urged people to take care of their health in the colder weather and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air and gusty winds.

In the South, a rather strong north-easterly monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the region, bringing thundershowers to parts of the lower South.

At sea, winds are expected to generate waves of 2-3 metres in the Gulf of Thailand, rising to over 3 metres in thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, building to over 2 metres in thundershowers and offshore.

All vessels in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats in the Gulf should remain ashore. People along the Gulf coast are also warned to beware of inshore surges.