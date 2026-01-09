China cold high keeps upper Thailand chilly as rough seas and storms hit the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Friday said a strong high-pressure system from China continues to cover upper Thailand, keeping cool to cold weather in the upper country along with strong winds. The upper South is expected to see cooler conditions.
The TMD urged people to take care of their health in the colder weather and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air and gusty winds.
In the South, a rather strong north-easterly monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the region, bringing thundershowers to parts of the lower South.
At sea, winds are expected to generate waves of 2-3 metres in the Gulf of Thailand, rising to over 3 metres in thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, building to over 2 metres in thundershowers and offshore.
All vessels in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats in the Gulf should remain ashore. People along the Gulf coast are also warned to beware of inshore surges.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool to cold. Minimum temperature 10-14 °C. Maximum temperature 26-31 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops and isolated frost: minimum temperatures of 2-10 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Northeast: Cold with strong wind. Minimum temperature 8-14 °C. Maximum temperature 25-28 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 5-10 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
Central: Cool to cold with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 13-17 °C. Maximum temperature 26-28 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
East: Cool to cold with strong wind and slightly drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 14-20 °C. Maximum temperature 28-32 °C. Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters offshore.
South (East Coast): Cool and 1-2 °C drop in temperature with isolated thundershowers mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 18-23 °C. Maximum temperature 26-31 °C. Northeasterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Wave height 2-3 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Satun. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters, above 2 meters offshore and in thundershower.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cool to cold with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 15-18 °C. Maximum temperature 28-30 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.