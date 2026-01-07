Cold air deepens across upper Thailand; South stays stormy

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 that upper Thailand will turn colder with stronger winds, with temperatures falling by 2–4°C in many areas over the next 24 hours. The North, Northeast and upper Central region will be cool to cold, while the lower Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding provinces), the East and the upper South will be cool in the morning.
The cooler weather is being driven by a fairly strong high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China covering upper Thailand. The TMD advised people to take care of their health in the colder conditions and to be cautious about fire hazards due to dry, windy weather.
In the lower South, heavy rain is possible in some areas. The TMD warned residents to watch for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, as the northeast monsoon is fairly strong over the Gulf of Thailand and the South.
Sea conditions and safety
Dust/PM2.5
Dust and haze accumulation across upper Thailand is low to moderate and is expected to ease as winds strengthen.
Regional forecast (6pm Wednesday to 6pm Thursday)
North: Cool to cold; temperatures down 1–3°C. Lows 10–16°C, highs 26–30°C. Mountain tops cold to very cold, with frost in some areas; lows 2–10°C.
Northeast: Cold and windy; temperatures down 2–4°C. Lows 8–15°C, highs 25–29°C. Mountain tops very cold; lows 6–10°C.
Central: Cool to cold and windy; temperatures down 2–4°C. Lows 14–18°C, highs 27–30°C.
East: Cool and windy; temperatures down 2–4°C. Lows 16–22°C, highs 28–31°C. Sea waves 1–2 metres, about 2 metres offshore.
South (east coast): Upper part cool in the morning; temps down 1–3°C. Lower part: thunderstorms in 40% of areas, with heavy rain in places (Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat). Waves 2–3 metres, over 3 metres in storms.
South (west coast): Thunderstorms in 30% of areas, mainly Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves 1–2 metres, over 2 metres offshore and in storms.
Bangkok and vicinity: Cool and windy; temperatures down 2–4°C. Lows 17–20°C, highs 29–32°C.