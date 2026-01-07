Cold air deepens across upper Thailand; South stays stormy

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 that upper Thailand will turn colder with stronger winds, with temperatures falling by 2–4°C in many areas over the next 24 hours. The North, Northeast and upper Central region will be cool to cold, while the lower Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding provinces), the East and the upper South will be cool in the morning.

The cooler weather is being driven by a fairly strong high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China covering upper Thailand. The TMD advised people to take care of their health in the colder conditions and to be cautious about fire hazards due to dry, windy weather.

In the lower South, heavy rain is possible in some areas. The TMD warned residents to watch for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, as the northeast monsoon is fairly strong over the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Sea conditions and safety

Gulf of Thailand: waves 2–3 metres, and over 3 metres in thunderstorms.

Andaman Sea (offshore): waves around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

The TMD urged mariners to proceed with caution, advised small boats in the Gulf of Thailand to stay ashore, and warned people along the eastern southern coastline to beware of waves washing onto shore.

Dust/PM2.5

Dust and haze accumulation across upper Thailand is low to moderate and is expected to ease as winds strengthen.