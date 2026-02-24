Rida Video Centre, one of Singapore’s last video rental stores, to shutter after over 40 years

The video rental store, located in Coronation Shopping Plaza in Bukit Timah, announced its closure in a Facebook post on February 21.
Its last day of operations will be April 30.
“Thank you very much for all your support and loyalty over the years. We truly appreciate it,” the store said.
It added that those with unused prepaid rental credits may visit the store to collect their credit balance.
They may choose to exchange the balance for physical discs or receive a refund in cash or via PayNow.
Customers can contact the store through the messaging platform WhatsApp at 9186-6273.
Rida Video Centre added that it will not be contactable through Facebook, Instagram or a landline.
The Straits Times earlier reported that the bricks-and-mortar store was founded in 1985 by Madam Laurel Khoo and her late husband, Ooi Kai Peng.
It was originally located in the Serene Centre.
The store moved to a smaller space in Coronation Shopping Plaza in 2015 after Madam Khoo learnt that the rent was going up at Serene Centre.
At the time, she said the store was hit by a growing thirst for online streaming services.
Business, she added, dipped 30 per cent between 2015 and 2020.
The store’s rental catalogue included more than 10,000 movies, dramas and documentaries, among others.
Buyers could choose from 500 titles, including newer 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs.
The Straits Times