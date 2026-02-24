Rida Video Centre, one of Singapore’s last video rental stores, to shutter after over 40 years

The video rental store, located in Coronation Shopping Plaza in Bukit Timah, announced its closure in a Facebook post on February 21.

Its last day of operations will be April 30.

“Thank you very much for all your support and loyalty over the years. We truly appreciate it,” the store said.

It added that those with unused prepaid rental credits may visit the store to collect their credit balance.

They may choose to exchange the balance for physical discs or receive a refund in cash or via PayNow.