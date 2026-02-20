Minor International Eyes Singapore REIT Listing and Hong Kong IPO as It Pushes Global Expansion

Thailand's hospitality giant targets a US$1bn REIT on the SGX and a possible Minor Food float in Hong Kong as it races towards 850 hotels and 4,150 restaurants by 2028.

Minor International (MINT) is preparing two landmark capital market moves that could redefine the shape of one of Asia's largest hospitality and restaurant conglomerates.

The Bangkok-listed group is advancing plans to launch a real estate investment trust (REIT) on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) valued at approximately US$1 billion, while simultaneously exploring a separate listing of its restaurant arm, Minor Food, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange — a dual initiative that signals both the company's ambitions and its determination to shed debt whilst unlocking latent asset value.

Speaking at the company's annual press day on Friday, Group Chief Executive Dilip Rajakarier confirmed that the REIT — which would comprise around 14 hotels, predominantly 12 properties in Europe and two in Thailand — is targeting a launch in the second half of 2025.

Minor will retain a significant stake in the vehicle, though below the 50% threshold, allowing it to maintain control whilst keeping the REIT off its consolidated balance sheet.

"The objectives are to unlock the value and deleverage," Rajakarier said, adding that the structure is designed to grow earnings per share post-IPO. "We will maintain a meaningful stake."



The REIT forms a centrepiece of MINT's broader deleveraging strategy. As of end-2025, the group's net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.86 times, with net debt-to-EBITDA at 4.6 times.

The company is targeting a reduction to a net debt-to-equity range of 0.75 to 0.85, and net debt-to-EBITDA below four times — metrics that would meaningfully improve the group's credit profile and funding costs.

