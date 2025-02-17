Minor Int’l unveils major global expansion strategy

Minor International (MINT) is gearing up for significant global expansion, with plans to launch a US$1.5 billion Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by the end of 2025, marking a pivotal move in the company’s growth strategy.

Group CEO Dillip Rajakarier announced during a press conference on Monday (February 17) that the REIT initiative aims to release approximately $700 million in cash from asset sales, which will be used to reduce debt and finance future expansion plans.

The Thailand-based hospitality giant has outlined an ambitious growth trajectory, targeting an expansion to 1,000 hotels by 2029, with 80% of additions coming through managed contracts and franchising agreements. This asset-light approach is designed to keep capital expenditure at 10-12 billion baht annually over the next three to four years.

In the hospitality sector, MINT is aggressively expanding its luxury portfolio through strategic partnerships, including a recently signed joint venture with Royal Holdings to develop 22 luxury hotels in Japan over the next decade.

The company is particularly focused on growing its ultra-luxury brands – Anantara, Avani and Tivoli – which are expected to attract substantial foreign investment.

The restaurant division is pursuing equally ambitious growth plans, with MINT aiming to reach 4,500 restaurants by 2029.

The expansion is driven by innovative concept launches and franchise development, including new brands such as Steak & More in Thailand and BatterCatch in Singapore. The company has successfully expanded global franchise presence with brands including Benihana, Sizzler and GAGA, with openings in Paris, Japan, and Vietnam.