Minor Food targets 4,500 outlets by 2029 in global franchise push

Minor Food Group, Thailand's leading restaurant operator, has unveiled ambitious plans to nearly double its global footprint to more than 4,500 outlets by 2029, with franchising serving as the cornerstone of its expansion strategy.

The company currently operates over 2,700 outlets across 24 countries and aims to rebalance its revenue mix from the current two-thirds domestic dependency to an equal 50-50 split between Thailand and international markets within five years.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Chief Development Officer Thunyachate Ekvetchavit outlined the firm's "Passion for Growth" strategy, built on three pillars: Thailand, International, and New Brand development.

Under this plan, franchise operations will account for 56% of total stores by 2029, up from the current 48%.

"The food and beverage sector in Thailand and globally is undergoing a period of recovery and renewed expansion, while consumer behaviour continues to evolve rapidly," Thunyachate said. "Minor Food understands this context well, and through the 'Passion for Growth' strategy, we're setting the course for sustainable organisational growth."

The expansion drive comes as Minor Food reported revenue of 15.63 billion baht for the first half of 2025, representing 4% year-on-year growth.

The restaurant division accounts for 20% of parent company Minor International's revenue but contributes 36% of its profits.

The company is targeting double-digit growth of at least 10% this year, with possible growth exceeding 50% over the next five years.

