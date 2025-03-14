Paetongtarn discusses investment, tourism with MINT chairman

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with William Heinecke, founder and chairman of Minor International (MINT), at Government House on Thursday to discuss future investment opportunities and development of Thailand’s tourism industry.

Minor International, headquartered in Bangkok, is one the largest hospitality and restaurant companies in the Asia Pacific region.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said in the discussion, Paetongtarn highlighted her government’s "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025" campaign, which aims to promote Thailand as an all-year-round tourist destination in the region.

Heinecke, who has spent more than 30 years doing busines in Thailand, praised the government’s efforts to promote tourism, noting significant economic contributions, particularly in Phuket and other tourist provinces.

He proposed extending visa exemptions to more countries to attract additional visitors, especially digital nomads.

Both parties concurred on further developing Phuket into a global tourist destination, emphasising infrastructure and services that cater to the long-term needs of both locals and tourists, Jirayu said.