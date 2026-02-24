Thai embassy warns Thais in Mexico to avoid, delay travel to 18 states for safety

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

The Royal Thai Embassy in Mexico City urged Thai nationals to monitor local updates, avoid crowded areas and consider postponing non-essential travel, warning that incidents have included arson, vehicle burnings, road blockades and shootings targeting officials.

  • The Royal Thai Embassy in Mexico City has issued a travel advisory for its nationals, urging them to avoid or postpone travel to 18 specific states.
  • The warning is a response to widespread unrest, including arson and road blockades, following the death in custody of cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes (“El Mencho”).
  • The advisory specifically names popular tourist areas such as Jalisco (Puerto Vallarta) and Quintana Roo (Cancún, Tulum) and recommends against long-distance travel by car for safety.

In light of unrest in several states of Mexico following the death in custody of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho”, the founder and leader of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

The Royal Thai Embassy in Mexico City advises Thai nationals residing in, or planning to travel as tourists to, the following states and areas to closely monitor the news and assess the situation, follow instructions from local authorities, and avoid crowded places.

  1. Jalisco, especially Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara
  2. Baja California, especially Tijuana, Tecate and Ensenada
  3. Quintana Roo, especially Cancún, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and Tulum
  4. Nayarit, especially Nuevo Nayarit/Nuevo Vallarta and areas near Puerto Vallarta
  5. Sinaloa, especially Mazatlán
  6. Colima
  7. Guanajuato
  8. Guerrero
  9. State of Mexico (Estado de México)
  10. Michoacán
  11. Nuevo León
  12. Oaxaca
  13. Puebla
  14. Querétaro
  15. San Luis Potosí
  16. Tamaulipas
  17. Veracruz
  18. Zacatecas

The unrest has taken various forms, including arson attacks in communities, vehicles set on fire, road blockades, and shootings targeting government officials.

The Embassy therefore advises Thai tourists visiting Mexico during this period to consider avoiding long-distance travel by car, for safety reasons and to reduce exposure to unforeseeable incidents.

In addition, if it is not necessary, travellers may wish to postpone or avoid travel to the states and areas listed above, for safety reasons.

If Thai nationals in Mexico require emergency assistance, they can contact the Embassy on 55-2564-2662 or via LINE ID: thaiconsulate.mx.

