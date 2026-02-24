Thai embassy warns Thais in Mexico to avoid, delay travel to 18 states for safety

The unrest has taken various forms, including arson attacks in communities, vehicles set on fire, road blockades, and shootings targeting government officials.

The Embassy therefore advises Thai tourists visiting Mexico during this period to consider avoiding long-distance travel by car, for safety reasons and to reduce exposure to unforeseeable incidents.

In addition, if it is not necessary, travellers may wish to postpone or avoid travel to the states and areas listed above, for safety reasons.

If Thai nationals in Mexico require emergency assistance, they can contact the Embassy on 55-2564-2662 or via LINE ID: thaiconsulate.mx.