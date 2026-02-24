Total lunar eclipse on March 3; brick-red Moon visible nationwide in Thailand

Get ready for a major astronomical event to close out the first quarter of the year, as a total lunar eclipse will take place on the night of Makha Bucha Day, March 3. This one is special: the Moon is expected to appear brick-red from the moment it rises above the eastern horizon, allowing people in Thailand to enjoy the spectacle with the naked eye nationwide.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Public Organisation), or NARIT, reported that a lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, coinciding with Makha Bucha Day.

The event is expected to run from around 3.44pm–9.23pm (Thailand time, Bangkok).

The Moon will enter Earth’s penumbra at 3.44 pm, then move into Earth’s umbra, creating a partial lunar eclipse at 4.50 pm, before reaching the total lunar eclipse phase from 6.04 pm–7.02 pm.

After that, the Moon will again appear partially “bitten” as it gradually exits Earth’s umbra.

The partial lunar eclipse will end at 8.17pm, and the Moon will fully leave the penumbra, bringing the event to an end at 9.23pm.

For Thailand, the Moon is expected to rise above the eastern horizon at around 6.23 pm, which falls during the total-eclipse period.