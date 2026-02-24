Summer storms to hit upper Thailand; Northeast and East worst affected

Weather conditions over the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will experience summer storms, bringing thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some places, including lightning that may occur in some areas.

This is due to a high-pressure area/cold air mass from China covering the eastern part of the Northeast and the South China Sea, resulting in southerly and south-easterly winds carrying moisture over the Northeast, Central region, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand.

In addition, a westerly wind wave from Myanmar will move in to cover the North, while upper Thailand remains hot.

People in the affected areas are advised to beware of summer storms and avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near buildings, and near unstable billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, and also take care of their health due to the hot weather.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms, as easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, at around 1 metre, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution.