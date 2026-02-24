Summer storms to hit upper Thailand; Northeast and East worst affected

Summer storms are forecast across upper Thailand over the next 24 hours, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and heavy rain in some areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast for Tuesday (February 24) a weather warning has been issued today as “storms hit Thailand”, with summer storms expected.

The Northeast and the East will be hardest hit, with heavy rain in around 40% of the area, while Bangkok will see thunderstorms and strong gusty winds.

Weather conditions over the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will experience summer storms, bringing thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some places, including lightning that may occur in some areas.

This is due to a high-pressure area/cold air mass from China covering the eastern part of the Northeast and the South China Sea, resulting in southerly and south-easterly winds carrying moisture over the Northeast, Central region, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand.

In addition, a westerly wind wave from Myanmar will move in to cover the North, while upper Thailand remains hot.

People in the affected areas are advised to beware of summer storms and avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near buildings, and near unstable billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, and also take care of their health due to the hot weather.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms, as easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, at around 1 metre, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Tuesday (February 24) to 6am Wednesday (February 25)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and strong gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 25–27°C
  • Maximum temperature 34–36°C
  • Southerly winds 10–20 km/h

North region

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area with strong gusty winds and hail in some places, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 20–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 29–36°C
  • South-westerly winds 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area with strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some places, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.
  • Minimum temperature 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature 33–35°C
  • South-easterly winds 10–20 km/h

Central region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and strong gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum temperature 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature 34–36°C
  • Southerly winds 10–20 km/h

East region

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area with strong gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–36°C
  • South-easterly winds 10–30 km/h. Sea waves below 1 metre, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.

South region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Surat Thani.
  • Minimum temperature 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–36°C
  • From Chumphon northwards: South-easterly winds 15–30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 metre, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Surat Thani southwards: Easterly winds 15–30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 metre, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.

South region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature 34–36°C
  • Easterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre. Offshore and in thundershowers, waves above 1 metre.
