Thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across upper Thailand

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will see summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, and lightning that may occur in some areas.

This is due to a high-pressure area or cold air mass that has spread to cover upper Vietnam and southern China, and is expected to move into covering the upper Northeast and the South China Sea today (February 23, 2026).

As a result, southerly and south-easterly winds are prevailing over the Northeast, the Central region, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand, while upper Thailand remains hot.

People in these areas are advised to beware of summer storms and to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near unstable structures, and under weak billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent potential damage to agricultural produce and livestock, and should also take care of their health due to the hot weather.

In the South, there will be thunderstorms in some areas, as easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Sea conditions in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves of 1–2 metres and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.