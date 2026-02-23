Thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across upper Thailand

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2026

Hot conditions will persist, but isolated summer storms may develop in some areas, bringing heavy rain, lightning and brief strong winds; mariners should also watch for higher waves in thunderstorm zones.

  • Summer storms, characterized by thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, and lightning, are expected across upper Thailand.
  • The weather event is caused by a high-pressure cold air mass from southern China moving over the hot conditions in the region.
  • The affected areas include the North, Northeast, Central, and East regions, with specific provinces named in the forecast.
  • The public is advised to take precautions against the storms, and farmers are warned of potential damage to agricultural produce.

The Thai Meteorological Department's weather forecast for Monday (February 23)

List of provinces named to brace for summer storms, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning.

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will see summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, and lightning that may occur in some areas.

This is due to a high-pressure area or cold air mass that has spread to cover upper Vietnam and southern China, and is expected to move into covering the upper Northeast and the South China Sea today (February 23, 2026).

As a result, southerly and south-easterly winds are prevailing over the Northeast, the Central region, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand, while upper Thailand remains hot.

People in these areas are advised to beware of summer storms and to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near unstable structures, and under weak billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent potential damage to agricultural produce and livestock, and should also take care of their health due to the hot weather.

In the South, there will be thunderstorms in some areas, as easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Sea conditions in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves of 1–2 metres and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Monday (February 23) to 6am Tuesday (February 24)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Hot with haze during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and strong gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature: 25–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–37°C
  • Southerly winds, 10–15 km/h.

North region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and strong gusty winds in some places, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 19–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–37°C
  • South-westerly winds, 10–15 km/h.

Northeast region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and strong gusty winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani and Sakon Nakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 20–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 36–38°C
  • South-easterly winds, 10–15 km/h.

Central region

  • Hot with haze during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and strong gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 36–39°C
  • Southerly winds, 10–15 km/h.

East region

  • Hot with haze during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and strong gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24–27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–38°C
  • South-easterly winds, 15–30 km/h.
  • Sea: waves below 1 metre; offshore waves around 1 metre; waves over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–37°C
  • From Chumphon northwards: south-easterly winds, 15–30 km/h; waves around 1 metre; waves over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
  • From Surat Thani southwards: easterly winds, 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres; waves over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35–37°C
  • Easterly winds, 15–30 km/h.
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre; offshore and in thunderstorm areas, waves over 1 metre.
