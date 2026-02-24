Gold hits three-week high on Trump tariff uncertainty

Gold prices climbed more than 2% to their highest level in three weeks on Monday (February 23, 2026), as renewed safe-haven demand was fuelled by uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 2% to $5,206.39 an ounce at 1:33pm ET (18:33 GMT), after earlier touching its highest level since January 30. The precious metal hit a record high of $5,594.82 an ounce on January 29.

US gold futures for April delivery settled 2.8% higher at $5,225.60.

“Globally, there are many economic and political problems, and because the market has been fairly quiet during the Lunar New Year holiday, we expect gold prices could rise quickly this week as activity picks up again,” said Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group.

On Monday, Trump again criticised the Supreme Court ruling that struck down his earlier tariff plan. He had announced on Saturday that he would raise a temporary import tariff on all goods imported into the United States from 10% to 15%, the highest rate permitted by law.