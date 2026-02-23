Thailand becomes ASEAN’s top PCB manufacturing base, eyes global top five

The printed circuit board (PCB) industry is becoming a major magnet for large-scale investment flows into Thailand, amid the global expansion of AI, data centres and advanced electronics.

This has helped Thailand move up to become ASEAN’s number one PCB manufacturing base, with a longer-term goal of rising into the world’s top five.

Data from the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) shows that between 2022 and June 2025, more than 180 PCB investment projects applied for investment promotion, with a combined value of more than THB200 billion. This reflects ongoing production relocation and foreign investor confidence in Thailand as a strategic base in the region.

In the first nine months of 2025, the electrical appliances and electronics group, which covers PCBs, hard disk drives, electronic parts, battery cells and smart appliances, recorded 382 applications for investment promotion, with a combined value of more than THB180 billion.

This highlights ecosystem-wide growth across the industrial value chain, from upstream to downstream.

Thailand’s key strengths include infrastructure that is ready for advanced manufacturing, including a stable and sufficient power supply, logistics networks connecting ports, airports and major regional transport routes, and a skilled workforce that can adapt quickly to new technologies, enabling efficient production of increasingly complex PCBs.