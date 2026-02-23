From Coup Cycles to Ballot Box Stability, Thailand’s New Government Faces an Old Economic Problem

Thailand has had only two administrations to complete full four-year terms since 2001: Thaksin’s elected government and Prayut Chan-o-cha’s military-backed administration, which did not win the popular vote. Against this backdrop, the latest election marks the first time in two decades that conservative forces have secured a decisive electoral mandate.

Financial markets responded quickly. Thai equities surged nearly 50 points, with trading volumes exceeding 102 billion baht, levels unseen for years. Investors appeared to welcome the prospect of political stability. Ironically, part of the victory of the Bhumjaithai Party stemmed from earlier parliamentary support it had received from a progressive party, the People’s Party, during leadership votes.

The party had voted to back Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister in exchange for constitutional amendments promised for September 2025. The agreement ultimately collapsed, however, and instead contributed to a conservative electoral advantage. This shift was reinforced by a surge of nationalist sentiment along the border with Cambodia, as well as by the government’s influence over bureaucratic appointments and reshuffles, which in turn affected the outcomes of local elections.

Analysts widely expect the new administration to complete a full term, potentially restoring policy predictability. Yet stability alone will not revive growth. As Thitinan notes, voters who once supported reformist parties did so in search of a structural transformation that could reposition Thailand within global supply chains. If the new government fails to deliver tangible improvements in incomes and opportunities, public frustration may intensify. Electoral victory, in that sense, could prove temporary.

Political stability is a necessary but insufficient condition for economic revival. The past two decades suggest that Thailand’s weak growth and inconsistent policy trajectory were shaped not simply by electoral outcomes but by repeated disruptions triggered when reformist parties won power. Conservative actors often treated political stability as leverage, intervening through military or judicial means. Now, with conservatives holding a clear democratic mandate, the burden of proof has shifted. If economic recovery follows, it may reshape Thailand’s political narrative. If not, the argument that stability alone can deliver prosperity will ring hollow.