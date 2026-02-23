“Red-zone” map: 13 provinces on storm watch through February 25, 2026

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a public alert for several areas, urging people to prepare for unstable weather. ONWR said cold air from China is moving in and combining with southerly winds, which could bring thunderstorms, strong winds and hail in some locations during February 23–25, 2026.

Why these “summer storms” are happening

A high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is spreading to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea. At the same time, southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture across Thailand. The collision of these air masses can develop into thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas.

List of 13 provinces at risk



ONWR urged residents in the following areas to follow updates closely:

North: Kamphaeng Phet, Tak

Kamphaeng Phet, Tak Northeast: Loei, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Ratchasima

Loei, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Ratchasima Central: Saraburi

Saraburi East: Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat

Precautions and possible impacts