Mekong level drops to 1.37m in Nong Khai as sandbars emerge, residents walk to islets

In some locations, the exposed sandbars have made it possible to walk from Thailand to river islets on the Lao side. One notable area is near Ban Mo in Ban Mo subdistrict, Si Chiang Mai district, where residents have been able to walk back and forth between the Thai bank and Don Ching Choo, a large islet belonging to Laos, where many Lao residents are reported to be farming.

In certain spots, residents from both Thailand and Laos have also been able to walk down to catch fish without using boats. Some of the newly exposed sandy stretches have even been turned into makeshift sports grounds for exercise.



