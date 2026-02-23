The Title Charts Sustainable Growth Through Strategic Diversification and Operational Excellence

The company’s success stems from its profound understanding of the leisure property market and its ability to develop projects that prioritize genuine livability rather than mere transactional sales.

This approach has cultivated substantial brand trust amongst international clientele, with satisfied buyers frequently recommending The Title’s developments through word-of-mouth referrals.

“We don’t simply develop projects for sale,” the company emphasizes. “We develop for genuine residential living and lifestyle, which is why our projects consistently receive positive reception and sustained confidence from the market.”



Robust Financial Performance and Revenue Growth

The Title’s financial performance demonstrates the tangible benefits of its strategic initiatives. Within just three years following the AssetWise partnership, the companies have jointly developed more than 15 projects with a combined value exceeding 44.85 billion baht, while revenue has grown substantially year-on-year.

The company commenced revenue recognition from The Title Legendary Bangtao, a 4.5 billion baht development, in 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, revenue streams will expand further with progressive transfers and recognition from multiple projects including The Title Heritage Bangtao, The Title Serenity Nai Yang, Villa Estella Nai Yang—the company’s inaugural pool villa project which sold out within two months—and The Title Cielo Rawai.

The company’s backlog currently stands at more than 18.058 billion baht, providing revenue visibility through 2028 and underpinning sustained growth projections for the coming years.

Ambitious 2026 Project Pipeline

For 2026, The Title has outlined plans to launch six new leisure residence projects in Phuket with a combined value of 10.1 billion baht. These developments will span established locations including Rawai Beach, Nai Yang, and Kamala, while expanding into new prime areas such as Surin Beach and Koh Kaew.

Flagship projects scheduled for imminent launch include Biancana Surin, a luxury development in the Surin Beach area; Casa de Monte, an upmarket pool villa project in the Koh Kaew zone; and The Title Vivana Kamala, positioned on Kamala Beach to capture demand from both Thai and international buyers during the peak season.

Combined with existing developments from 2023-2026, The Title’s total project portfolio now encompasses 21 projects valued at 54.95 billion baht, demonstrating both the company’s growth capacity and market confidence in its product offerings.

Operational Milestones and Market Reception

The operational success of The Title’s developments is evidenced by strong market reception across its portfolio. Villa Estella Nai Yang, the company’s inaugural pool villa project, achieved complete sell-out within two months of launch, demonstrating robust demand for The Title’s premium leisure properties.

The company’s hospitality ventures have also gained traction, with VOCO Phuket Bangtao establishing itself as a recognised brand within the IHG portfolio, while The Salute Beach Club has become a lifestyle destination for both residents and visitors to Nai Yang Beach.

This operational track record reinforces The Title’s reputation for execution capability and market understanding, supporting its ambitious expansion plans for the coming years.

Milestone Achievement: Graduation to Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Title has successfully transitioned from the Market for Alternative Investment (mai) to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), marking a significant milestone that underscores the company’s robust financial performance and operational maturity.

The graduation to SET represents more than a mere change of trading venue. It signals The Title’s achievement of stringent listing requirements, including enhanced corporate governance standards, robust financial performance metrics, and demonstrated capacity for sustained growth.

“The mai has been instrumental in our development, providing the framework for establishing rigorous management systems, governance standards, and business discipline that enabled our consistent expansion,” the company noted in a statement. “Our transition to SET represents the natural progression of our organisational evolution, reflecting our scale, capabilities, and readiness to operate on a larger stage while supporting our long-term sustainable growth.”



The move positions The Title amongst Thailand’s established property developers and is expected to enhance the company’s access to capital markets, improve liquidity for shareholders, and strengthen institutional investor confidence.

Looking Forward: Sustainable Growth Trajectory

The transition to SET represents a new chapter in The Title’s development, positioning the company for sustainable expansion through enhanced project development capabilities, elevated organisational standards, and strengthened investor confidence for the long term.

Industry analysts view the listing upgrade as validation of The Title’s business model and execution capabilities, particularly given the challenging conditions in Thailand’s property sector in recent years. The company’s ability to maintain growth momentum while expanding into complementary business lines suggests robust management and clear strategic vision.

As Phuket continues to attract international tourism and investment, The Title appears well-positioned to capitalise on the island’s enduring appeal while leveraging its established brand recognition, local expertise, and diversified revenue streams to drive shareholder value.

The successful graduation to SET not only recognises The Title’s past achievements but also signals management’s confidence in the company’s capacity to compete effectively amongst Thailand’s leading property developers on the national stage.

