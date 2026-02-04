AssetWise Targets 19% Revenue Growth with ฿17.6bn Project Pipeline Under 'Empowering the Future' Vision

A Thai developer sets a 12.5 billion baht revenue target for 2026, launching 11 projects across Bangkok and Phuket amid market stabilisation.

AssetWise Public Company Limited (ASW) has unveiled an ambitious expansion strategy for 2026, targeting 12.5 billion baht (approximately $350 million) in revenue—a 19% increase from its previous target—as the Thai property developer positions itself to capitalise on market stabilisation following a turbulent period marked by natural disasters and geopolitical uncertainty.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Kromchet Vipanpong announced plans to launch 11 new projects worth 17.6 billion baht, split between five developments in Bangkok valued at 7.5 billion baht and six leisure residence projects in Phuket totalling 10.1 billion baht.

The company has set a sales target of 18.5 billion baht for the year, supported by a substantial backlog of 32.9 billion baht.

Strong 2025 Performance Drives Confidence

The developer's optimistic outlook follows exceptional performance in 2025, when it achieved sales of 23.4 billion baht—exceeding its 19.5 billion baht target by 20% and representing 21% year-on-year growth.

This success was largely driven by its Phuket operations, where sales surged 69% to 13 billion baht, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary Rhom Bho Property Public Company Limited (TITLE), which holds a 68.9% stake.