AssetWise Celebrates 20 Years as Thailand's Most Popular Property Developer

AssetWise (ASW), one of Thailand's leading property developers, has been recognised as the Most Popular Developer in Thailand 2025 at the LivingInsider Awards 2025, marking a significant milestone as the company celebrates two decades of sustained growth and innovation in the real estate sector.

Since its incorporation in 2005 and subsequent listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand four years ago, AssetWise has established itself as a formidable force in the property market, developing more than 80 residential projects with a combined value exceeding 132.8 billion baht.

"This award isn't merely a recognition of AssetWise's success—it's a testament to the genuine trust and appreciation from consumers," the company stated. "We build quality homes and condominiums with heart, creating happiness at every stage of life."

Strategic Expansion Across Key Growth Areas

Operating under the philosophy "We Build Happiness," AssetWise has strategically positioned its developments across three primary zones: Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and Phuket—a world-class tourism destination.

The company's flagship brand, KAVE, represents Thailand's most comprehensive "Campus Condo" concept, specifically designed for students and young professionals.

With 18 projects developed near 10 leading universities, KAVE has redefined student accommodation standards through exceptional communal facilities that exceed market expectations.



