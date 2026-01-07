Cold surge from China to cool upper Thailand as rough seas and heavy rain hit lower South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Wednesday said another rather strong high-pressure system from China is extending over upper Thailand, bringing a 1-3°C drop in temperatures and stronger winds.

Cool to cold conditions are expected in the North, Northeast and the upper Central region, while the rest of the country will see cooler weather, except the lower South. The TMD advised people to take care of their health in the colder conditions and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air and gusty winds.

In the South, a rather strong north-easterly monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the region, with isolated heavy rain expected in parts of the lower South. Residents are urged to watch for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall.

At sea, the TMD said the stronger winds will generate waves of 2–3 metres in the Gulf of Thailand, rising to over 3 metres in thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea offshore, waves are expected to be around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in stormy areas.

All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats in the Gulf should remain ashore. People living along the Gulf coast are also warned to beware of inshore surges.