Cold surge from China to cool upper Thailand as rough seas and heavy rain hit lower South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Wednesday said another rather strong high-pressure system from China is extending over upper Thailand, bringing a 1-3°C drop in temperatures and stronger winds.
Cool to cold conditions are expected in the North, Northeast and the upper Central region, while the rest of the country will see cooler weather, except the lower South. The TMD advised people to take care of their health in the colder conditions and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air and gusty winds.
In the South, a rather strong north-easterly monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the region, with isolated heavy rain expected in parts of the lower South. Residents are urged to watch for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall.
At sea, the TMD said the stronger winds will generate waves of 2–3 metres in the Gulf of Thailand, rising to over 3 metres in thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea offshore, waves are expected to be around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in stormy areas.
All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats in the Gulf should remain ashore. People living along the Gulf coast are also warned to beware of inshore surges.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool to cold and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 11-16 °C. Maximum temperature 26-30 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops and isolated frost: minimum temperatures of 2-10 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong wind and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 10-16 °C. Maximum temperature 25-29 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 6-10 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr.
Central: Cool to cold with strong wind and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 14-18 °C. Maximum temperature 27-30 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
East: Cool with strong wind and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 16-21 °C. Maximum temperature 28-31 °C. Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters offshore.
South (East Coast): Upper part: Morning cool and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Lower part: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 17-23 °C. Maximum temperature 28-31 °C. Northeasterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Wave height 2-3 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters, 2 meters offshore and above 2 meters in thundershower.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature Minimum temperature 18-22 °C. Maximum temperature 29-31 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.