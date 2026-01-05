Cold air mass keeps upper Thailand chilly; stronger winds expected

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Monday (January 5) says upper Thailand will remain cold, especially in the North and Northeast, with lows of 14°C.

Bangkok will be cool in the morning, while the South will continue to see rainfall.

Next 24 hours

The North and Northeast will be cool to cold.

The Central region, including Bangkok and the surrounding areas, the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning, as a high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China continues to cover upper Thailand and the upper South.

People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the colder conditions and to be cautious about fire hazards due to dry weather.

The lower South will see less rain as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea remains moderate.

Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves of around 2 metres in the lower Gulf, and 1–2 metres in the upper Gulf and the upper Andaman Sea.

In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

People along the lower eastern coast of the South should also be cautious of waves breaking onto shore during this period.