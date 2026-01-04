ONWR issues tidal flood alert for Bangkok and six nearby provinces

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a warning for residents in low-lying riverside areas to monitor the risk of unusually high sea tides from January 2-9, as stronger northeast monsoon conditions could push seawater inland and cause flooding in communities outside permanent flood barriers.
ONWR said the current surge is being driven by two combined factors: an astronomically driven high-tide cycle and a strengthening northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, which can elevate sea levels above normal. This, in turn, may raise water levels in major river systems, including the Chao Phraya, Tha Chin and Mae Klong rivers.
Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a public warning for residents in low-lying riverside communities to closely monitor the risk of unusually high tides from January 2–9, 2026.
The agency said a combination of tidal conditions and a strengthening northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand could push water levels higher than normal, raising the risk of flooding in communities outside flood embankments.
ONWR said the current high-tide situation is being driven by two factors occurring at the same time:
This may directly affect major rivers, including the Chao Phraya, Tha Chin, and Mae Klong, with water levels expected to rise above typical levels.
ONWR said the following areas should closely track conditions due to the risk of sudden flooding:
People living in these areas were urged to prepare and move their belongings to higher ground:
ONWR advised residents to:
The agency added that relevant authorities have been instructed to prepare water pumps and personnel to provide immediate assistance if an emergency occurs.