ONWR issues tidal flood alert for Bangkok and six nearby provinces

Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a public warning for residents in low-lying riverside communities to closely monitor the risk of unusually high tides from January 2–9, 2026.

The agency said a combination of tidal conditions and a strengthening northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand could push water levels higher than normal, raising the risk of flooding in communities outside flood embankments.

Why water levels may rise

ONWR said the current high-tide situation is being driven by two factors occurring at the same time:

Seasonal high tides linked to astronomical cycles

A stronger northeast monsoon, which can push seawater further inland and lift tide levels above normal

This may directly affect major rivers, including the Chao Phraya, Tha Chin, and Mae Klong, with water levels expected to rise above typical levels.