Cold surge chills upper Thailand; heavy rain and rough seas in south

Strong monsoon warning: heavy rain in the South, rough seas; small boats advised to stay ashore

In the lower South, rainfall will increase, with heavy rain in some areas, as the northeast monsoon strengthens over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Sea conditions:

Lower Gulf of Thailand: waves 2–3 metres, and over 3 metres in thunderstorms

Upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore Andaman Sea: waves around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorms

Mariners should navigate with caution, and small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should not leave shore. Residents along the eastern coast of the South should also watch for waves breaking onto the coast.

Dust and haze

In the short term, upper Thailand will see low to moderate dust and haze accumulation, with a tendency to ease as winds strengthen.