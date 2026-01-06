Cold surge chills upper Thailand; heavy rain and rough seas in south

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its 5pm update on Tuesday (January 6) that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will turn cooler to colder with stronger winds as another fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China spreads over the region.
People are advised to take care of their health as temperatures fall, and to beware of fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.
In the lower South, rainfall will increase, with heavy rain in some areas, as the northeast monsoon strengthens over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.
Sea conditions:
Mariners should navigate with caution, and small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should not leave shore. Residents along the eastern coast of the South should also watch for waves breaking onto the coast.
In the short term, upper Thailand will see low to moderate dust and haze accumulation, with a tendency to ease as winds strengthen.
North region
Northeast region
Central region
Bangkok and its vicinity
East region
South region (east coast)
South region (west coast)