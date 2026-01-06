Cold surge chills upper Thailand; heavy rain and rough seas in south

TUESDAY, JANUARY 06, 2026

Upper Thailand will turn cooler to colder with stronger winds, while parts of lower South face heavier rain and rough seas.

  • A cold air mass from China is causing a cold surge in upper Thailand, with temperatures expected to drop by 3–5°C in the Northeast and 1–3°C in the North, Central, and Eastern regions.
  • A strengthening northeast monsoon is bringing increased rainfall to the lower South, with heavy rain forecast for some areas.
  • Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea are becoming rough, with waves reaching 2–3 meters or higher, and small boats in the lower Gulf are advised to stay ashore.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its 5pm update on Tuesday (January 6) that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will turn cooler to colder with stronger winds as another fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China spreads over the region.

  • Northeast: temperatures to drop 3–5°C
  • North, Central, Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East: temperatures to drop 1–3°C

People are advised to take care of their health as temperatures fall, and to beware of fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.

Strong monsoon warning: heavy rain in the South, rough seas; small boats advised to stay ashore

In the lower South, rainfall will increase, with heavy rain in some areas, as the northeast monsoon strengthens over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Sea conditions:

  • Lower Gulf of Thailand: waves 2–3 metres, and over 3 metres in thunderstorms
  • Upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore Andaman Sea: waves around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorms

Mariners should navigate with caution, and small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should not leave shore. Residents along the eastern coast of the South should also watch for waves breaking onto the coast.

Dust and haze

In the short term, upper Thailand will see low to moderate dust and haze accumulation, with a tendency to ease as winds strengthen.

Regional forecast from 6pm Tuesday (January 6) to 6pm Wednesday (January 7)

North region

  • Cool to cold; temperatures down 1–3°C.
  • Low 11–16°C, high 27–31°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold; frost in some areas; low 2–10°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold with strong winds; temperatures down 3–5°C.
  • Low 11–16°C, high 27–30°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold; low 6–10°C
  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h

Central region

  • Cool to cold in the morning with strong winds; temperatures down 2–3°C.
  • Low 14–18°C, high 30–32°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h

Bangkok and its vicinity

  • Cooler mornings with strong winds; temperatures down 2–3°C.
  • Low 18–22°C, high 31–33°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h

East region

  • Cooler mornings with strong winds; temperatures down 2–3°C.
  • Low 16–21°C, high 31–33°C
  • Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h
  • Sea waves 1–2 metres, about 2 metres offshore

South region (east coast)

  • Upper part: cooler mornings. Lower part: thunderstorms over 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Low 17–23°C, high 30–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: NE winds 20–35 km/h, waves around 2 metres
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: NE winds 20–40 km/h, waves 2–3 metres, over 3 metres in thunderstorms

South region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms over 30% of the area, mainly in Trang and Satun.
  • Low 23–25°C, high 31–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h
  • Sea waves 1–2 metres, about 2 metres offshore, over 2 metres in thunderstorms
