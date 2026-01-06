Thai Cabinet Blocks THB1.68b Rice Intervention Citing Constitutional Constraints

The rice absorption scheme has been frozen after legal advice warned it would unconstitutionally commit the next government to major expenditure.

The Thai Cabinet has blocked a major agricultural intervention intended to bolster rice prices, following a legal ruling that the move would unconstitutionally bind the hands of the incoming administration.

The Ministry of Commerce had sought to secure 1.68 billion baht from the central emergency fund to launch a "rice absorption" scheme for the 2025/26 season.

The project aimed to remove three million tonnes of paddy rice from the market to prevent a price collapse.

However, the Council of State—the government’s senior legal advisory body—ruled that the proposal violated Section 169 of the Thai Constitution, which prevents an outgoing or acting Cabinet from approving projects that create long-term financial obligations for their successors.