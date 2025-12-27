Thai rice faces stiff headwinds as Commerce Ministry sets 2026 export target at 7 million tonnes

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, said Thailand’s rice exports in 2025 are expected to reach 7.8–8.0 million tonnes, exceeding the earlier target due to late-year import demand supported by Thailand’s main-season rice output. She noted, however, that the global rice market remains under pressure from oversupply—especially India’s large inventories being released—which is significantly influencing global prices.

From January to November 2025, Thailand exported 7.29 million tonnes, down 21% year on year. Export value fell 30% to US$4.162 billion (about 136.823 billion baht). Key export markets were Iraq (0.95 million tonnes), South Africa (0.82 million tonnes), the United States (0.73 million tonnes), China (0.60 million tonnes) and Senegal (0.29 million tonnes).

Main rice export categories (Jan–Nov 2025)

White rice: 3.37 million tonnes (46.23%)

Thai jasmine rice: 1.60 million tonnes (21.95%)

Parboiled rice: 1.39 million tonnes (19.07%)

Thai fragrant rice: 0.54 million tonnes (7.41%)

Glutinous rice: 0.30 million tonnes (4.12%)

Brown rice: 0.09 million tonnes (1.22%)

The department said it has assessed the 2026 rice market outlook with the Thai Rice Exporters Association and expects conditions to remain broadly similar to 2025, in terms of global output and importer demand. Competition is expected to stay intense due to favourable weather supporting production and continued releases of large Indian stockpiles.