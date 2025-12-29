Carbon footprint becomes key in food trade, Thailand urged to adapt

A long supply chain: a strength that is becoming a vulnerability

Thailand’s agriculture and food industry is complex, with a long supply chain, from upstream inputs such as seeds (rice, maize, cassava), to midstream drying facilities and feed mills, and downstream livestock, processing, and export production.

That complexity makes “carbon management” difficult because every link is connected.

The toughest challenge sits upstream with smallholder farmers.

When the private sector pushes for changes such as banning burning or reducing chemical fertiliser use to cut emissions, farmers often respond with a blunt question: “How many more baht per kilogram will you pay?”

This is not selfishness; it is about livelihoods and the lack of economic incentives.

Old-style solutions, forcing compliance through laws or penalties, will not work.

What is needed is a way to create a real “edge”: higher returns for producing in an environmentally friendly way.

The only way forward: technology and verifiable data

The core battlefield in the carbon era is credible data.

Thailand cannot claim its rice is low-carbon with vague promises.

It needs accurate traceability systems and internationally accepted measurements.

Right now, the private sector is largely struggling on its own, such as partnering with King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi to spend two years collecting field data to verify the carbon footprint of five million tonnes of maize.

Building the required technology and big-data infrastructure demands enormous investment, far beyond the capacity of small farmers and mid-sized businesses.

This is where innovation must replace manual processes, producing numbers the world will trust.

The missing player: government leadership

Even as businesses begin to adapt, the biggest obstacle is the absence of a clear policy “owner.

More than ten ministries have a stake, Agriculture, Commerce, Industry, Natural Resources and Environment, and others, yet each works separately.

There are policies at the department or ministry level, but no integrated national policy tying everything together.

This policy vacuum causes three major problems:

Budgets don’t align: Without a national master plan, there is no coherent funding framework to support technology adoption by farmers.

Standards are confusing: Farmers do not know which standards to follow, slowing adaptation and costing opportunities.

Low bargaining power: In global negotiations, without the government leading, Thai businesses risk being squeezed by unilateral trade measures.

Two years before the “time bomb” goes off

Stakeholders warn that Thailand is heading towards a dead end.

If the current government fails to set a serious national agenda on carbon footprint soon, the consequences could hit within two years.

By then, Thai agricultural exports, especially rice, may be locked out of key global markets, not because Thailand lacks supply or is too expensive, but because it lacks the carbon certification that buyers increasingly require.

The future of millions of Thai farming households may depend on whether the government chooses to lead now or lets the system unravel on its own.