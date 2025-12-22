Bhutanese King Recalls Thai Comfort Food and Buddhist Warrior Spirit in Moving Chulalongkorn Address

"Of all the nations in the world, large and small, near and far, His Majesty chose Bhutan. I cannot overstate what this meant to us," he said, his voice filled with emotion. "From Paro to Thimphu, from the mountains to the valleys, every Bhutanese knew: this was history."



Legacy of King Rama IX

His Majesty spoke at length about the profound influence of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), whom he had the privilege of observing during his formative years as Crown Prince.

"He walked rice paddies, he visited remote villages, he spoke to farmers and fishermen, not as a distant monarch, but as someone who genuinely wanted to understand their problems and solve them," the King said. "His royal development projects changed millions of lives. The sufficiency economy philosophy offered the world a model for sustainable development."

King Rama IX reigned for 70 years, and His Majesty credited him as one of his greatest teachers, alongside his own father. "I learnt more from watching him than I can put into words. His influence on my own reign is profound, and I remain eternally grateful."

'Prince Jigme' and an Enduring Bond

In a touching moment, His Majesty recalled his first major international appearance in 2006 at King Rama IX's 60th anniversary celebrations, when he was still Crown Prince.

"The Thai people saw me, and they did something extraordinary that touched me deeply," he said. "They did not call me the Crown Prince of Bhutan or the representative from Bhutan. They called me Prince Jigme – my name. I said, 'I am your family.'"

His Majesty's voice grew emotional as he continued: "Since that day, the Thai people have shown me, and Bhutan, nothing but kindness, warmth and support, year after year without fail. I've never had the right moment to say what I've always wanted to say. Today, I have that moment. So let me say it: Thank you, Thailand."

He pledged to spend the rest of his life reciprocating Thailand's friendship: "Whatever I can do for Thailand within my capacity, I will do it. Your friendship has meant the world to me, and I hope my friendship means something to you."

Shared Values and Future Vision

The King highlighted the rare bond between Thailand and Bhutan as two of the few nations never colonised.

"While empires conquered and divided, Thailand remained free through the wisdom of King Mongkut, the brilliance of King Chulalongkorn, and successive great leaders – and most importantly, the resilience of the Thai people."

He praised Thailand's pragmatism and instinct for balance, qualities he believes will carry the nation far into the future.

"What I admire most is Thailand's sensibility – the wisdom to know when to bend and when to stand firm. This pragmatism, this instinct for balance, has kept Thailand stable whilst others have stumbled."

Historic Honours Bestowed

The ceremony at Chulalongkorn University Auditorium and Maha Chulalongkorn Building saw both His Majesty and Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck receive honorary doctorates.

Professor Dr Surakiart Sathirathai, chairman of the Chulalongkorn University Council, presented the citation recognising His Majesty's unwavering dedication to Bhutan's wellbeing through sustainable development, disaster preparedness, royal development projects focused on youth, and support for democratic governance.

Her Majesty received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in Sociology and Anthropology for her devoted advocacy in health and wellbeing, equality, conservation and sustainable development. The Queen has championed causes including mental health support, environmental conservation, and empowerment for persons with disabilities.

Professor Dr Surakiart cited His Majesty's expansion of the royal Kidu tradition, establishment of the Desuung volunteer force comprising nearly 50,000 members, and creation of the Gelephu Mindfulness City – a visionary initiative harmonising economic growth with mindfulness and environmental sustainability.

The university announced 10 scholarships for Bhutanese students, with five presented to each of Their Majesties.

Following the ceremony, Their Majesties paid respects before the portrait of King Chulalongkorn at Maha Chulalongkorn Building and attended a luncheon hosted by the university before proceeding to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society.

The visit underscores the deep-rooted friendship between the two kingdoms and Chulalongkorn University's commitment to academic excellence, cultural exchange and international cooperation.



