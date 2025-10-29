King Jigme and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan pay respects to Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan paid their respects to the late Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother by laying a wreath in front of her royal coffin at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace today (October 29). The royal couple signed a message of condolence, expressing their heartfelt sympathy.

Later today, the King and Queen are scheduled to attend the royal memorial ceremony and participate in the Buddhist prayer service for the late Queen Sirikit at Dusit Maha Prasat.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who shares a strong bond with the Thai royal family, holds Queen Sirikit in the highest regard and has always respected her deeply.

Similarly, the Thai people hold King Jigme and Queen Jetsun Pema in great esteem, expressing their gratitude for their presence and the kind gesture of paying their respects during this time of mourning.