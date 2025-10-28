Free skirt rentals for mourners paying respects to the Queen Mother

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2025

BMA provides free skirt and wrap-around skirt rentals to help visitors properly dress when paying respects before the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

As the Royal Household Bureau allows the public to pay respects before the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother from 8.30am to 4pm daily at Sala Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion inside the Grand Palace, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has arranged a special service for visitors who may not have suitable attire.

To facilitate mourners, the BMA is offering free rentals of skirts and wrap-around skirts throughout the period of public homage.

Steps for borrowing and returning skirts or wrap-around skirts:

  • Present a national ID card or passport for registration at the rental point inside the Na Phra Lan Tunnel.
     
  • Officials will register the borrower and promptly return the ID or passport.
     
  • Return the borrowed skirt or wrap-around skirt at the return point near the Viman Thewet Gate exit.

