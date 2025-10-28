Free skirt rentals for mourners paying respects to the Queen Mother

As the Royal Household Bureau allows the public to pay respects before the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother from 8.30am to 4pm daily at Sala Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion inside the Grand Palace, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has arranged a special service for visitors who may not have suitable attire.
To facilitate mourners, the BMA is offering free rentals of skirts and wrap-around skirts throughout the period of public homage.
Steps for borrowing and returning skirts or wrap-around skirts: