Black Clothing Prices Under Scrutiny as Thailand Mourns Queen Mother

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) confirms stable black clothing supply and prices, warning retailers against 'opportunistic' hikes during the national mourning period.

Thailand's Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has stepped up its monitoring of the domestic apparel market after demand for black and mourning-toned clothing surged following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

DIT Director-General Wittayakorn Maneenetr confirmed that the department is closely tracking prices and production costs to prevent opportunistic price-gouging or any unfair sales practices against consumers during this sensitive time.

The DIT has requested that retailers, including shopkeepers, department stores, and online platforms, cooperate by setting prices that are reasonable and reflect actual costs.

Crucially, they have been instructed to clearly display price tags on every item and across all sales channels to ensure transparency for the public.

