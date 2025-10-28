Black Clothing Prices Under Scrutiny as Thailand Mourns Queen Mother

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) confirms stable black clothing supply and prices, warning retailers against 'opportunistic' hikes during the national mourning period

  • Thailand's Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is monitoring black clothing prices to prevent opportunistic price hikes following a surge in demand during the national mourning period for the Queen Mother.
  • The DIT has confirmed that the supply of garments is sufficient and production costs have remained stable, providing no justification for price increases.
  • Retailers have been instructed to maintain reasonable prices and are required to clearly display price tags on all mourning attire to ensure transparency.
  • Authorities are actively inspecting shops and have warned that violators who unfairly raise prices or fail to display tags face severe penalties, including large fines and potential imprisonment.

 

Thailand's Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has stepped up its monitoring of the domestic apparel market after demand for black and mourning-toned clothing surged following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

 

DIT Director-General Wittayakorn Maneenetr confirmed that the department is closely tracking prices and production costs to prevent opportunistic price-gouging or any unfair sales practices against consumers during this sensitive time.

 

The DIT has requested that retailers, including shopkeepers, department stores, and online platforms, cooperate by setting prices that are reasonable and reflect actual costs. 

 

Crucially, they have been instructed to clearly display price tags on every item and across all sales channels to ensure transparency for the public.
 

 

Wittayakorn’s survey indicates that the underlying costs of raw materials for producing black garments have not increased.

 

  • TC fabric (used for polo shirts and knitwear) remains stable at approximately 40 baht per yard.
  • Ready-made knit fabric is stable at 80–400 baht per kilogram (with one kilogram yielding roughly three shirts).
  • Factory stock levels are reported as sufficient to meet current demand.

 

In the retail sector, major producers and wholesalers have maintained their pricing, with wholesale pieces ranging from 100 baht to 400 baht depending on quality and style. 

 

Retail chains also report no immediate price increases: basic round-neck shirts are priced at 199–299 baht, polo shirts at 299–359 baht, and long-sleeved shirts at 399–499 baht.

 

Retailers are also preparing to offer these items under the government's "Kon La Krueng" (co-payment) scheme starting October 29, 2025, to help ease the financial burden on the public.

 

The DIT has already acted on one public tip-off received via its 1569 hotline concerning a shop selling black attire at elevated prices in Bangkok’s Bobae Market. 
 

 


Officials were dispatched immediately to investigate the premises.

 

The department is now intensifying inspections across all physical markets, shops, and online channels nationwide, warning that violations of the Price of Goods and Services Act B.E. 2542 (1999) will be met with prosecution.

 

Violations carry severe penalties:

  • Failure to display a price tag could result in a fine of up to 10,000 baht.
  • Charging an unreasonably high price or exploiting consumers could lead to up to seven years in jail, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both.
  • Hoarding goods for profit is punishable by up to five years in jail, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

 

Wittayakorn reiterated the DIT’s commitment to maintaining a fair market, ensuring a variety of options—both physical and online—are available, and guaranteeing that consumers are not taken advantage of during this period of national remembrance.
 

