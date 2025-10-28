Black Clothing Prices Under Scrutiny as Thailand Mourns Queen Mother

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) confirms stable black clothing supply and prices, warning retailers against 'opportunistic' hikes during the national mourning period.
Thailand's Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has stepped up its monitoring of the domestic apparel market after demand for black and mourning-toned clothing surged following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
DIT Director-General Wittayakorn Maneenetr confirmed that the department is closely tracking prices and production costs to prevent opportunistic price-gouging or any unfair sales practices against consumers during this sensitive time.
The DIT has requested that retailers, including shopkeepers, department stores, and online platforms, cooperate by setting prices that are reasonable and reflect actual costs.
Crucially, they have been instructed to clearly display price tags on every item and across all sales channels to ensure transparency for the public.
Wittayakorn’s survey indicates that the underlying costs of raw materials for producing black garments have not increased.
In the retail sector, major producers and wholesalers have maintained their pricing, with wholesale pieces ranging from 100 baht to 400 baht depending on quality and style.
Retail chains also report no immediate price increases: basic round-neck shirts are priced at 199–299 baht, polo shirts at 299–359 baht, and long-sleeved shirts at 399–499 baht.
Retailers are also preparing to offer these items under the government's "Kon La Krueng" (co-payment) scheme starting October 29, 2025, to help ease the financial burden on the public.
The DIT has already acted on one public tip-off received via its 1569 hotline concerning a shop selling black attire at elevated prices in Bangkok’s Bobae Market.
Officials were dispatched immediately to investigate the premises.
The department is now intensifying inspections across all physical markets, shops, and online channels nationwide, warning that violations of the Price of Goods and Services Act B.E. 2542 (1999) will be met with prosecution.
Violations carry severe penalties:
Wittayakorn reiterated the DIT’s commitment to maintaining a fair market, ensuring a variety of options—both physical and online—are available, and guaranteeing that consumers are not taken advantage of during this period of national remembrance.