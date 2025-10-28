‘Little woman’ appreciates great heart of late Queen Mother for helping her finish university

“I believed that if my letter reached Their Majesties, they would not ignore me,” she wrote.

Shortly afterwards, she received a reply from the Royal Household Bureau, signed by the Office of the Principal Private Secretary to Her Majesty the Queen — a letter she said “completely changed my life”.

Encouragement from the Queen Mother

Waraporn recalled that Queen Sirikit instructed her to choose her field of study, preferred university, and duration of study — and then granted her a full scholarship accordingly.

“I cannot describe my joy and happiness when realising that Her Majesty had seen me,” she wrote. “It showed that Her Majesty never abandoned her subjects, no matter how they were born or what limitations they had.”

Determined to live up to the royal kindness, she vowed to study diligently, attending classes even when unwell unless too sick to go.

She sent her academic reports to the Royal Household Bureau every semester — and Her Majesty personally replied to every letter.

In one semester when her grades slipped due to illness, Queen Sirikit’s reply gave her comfort and encouragement:

“Study as much as you can, but don’t pressure yourself. If you have any issue or obstacle, inform me right away. Don’t worry or feel shy.”

Finding strength after King Rama IX’s passing

Waraporn was in her second year when King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away in 2016. Overwhelmed with sorrow, she said she found strength in the belief that “the Mother of the Nation was still here to help me.”

“Eventually, I did it. I graduated with second-class honours,” she proudly wrote.

A moment of royal compassion from Princess Bajrakitiyabha

During the commencement ceremony, Waraporn received another moment of royal mercy from Princess Bajrakitiyabha. As a little person, she could not reach the decree handed down from the princess while standing on her marked spot.

“Walk closer to get it. Don’t worry,” she quoted the princess as saying softly with a smile — a moment that moved her deeply.

Grateful reflection after the Queen Mother’s passing

Upon learning of the Queen Mother’s passing, Waraporn said she took out all the letters from the Royal Household Bureau and reread them, feeling overwhelmed by the Queen’s enduring kindness.

She added that she now works at a bank and enjoys a stable career — a life she credits entirely to the compassion and generosity of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.