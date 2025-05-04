Discover Bhutan: The Thunder Dragon Kingdom beckons travellers

With direct flights from Bangkok taking just over three hours and a seamless visa process, the journey to Bhutan is as effortless as it is unforgettable.
The recent royal visit by His Majesty the King of Thailand has cast a warm spotlight on the close and enduring friendship between the two kingdoms. This moment has drawn attention to Bhutan as a destination that shares cultural kinship with Thailand — a place where spiritual heritage, pristine nature, and heartfelt hospitality come together in perfect harmony.
The Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) has been significantly reduced to only USD 100 per night, making this exclusive destination more attainable while ensuring that tourism continues to support environmental preservation and community well-being.
Bhutan is a destination for all seasons, offering distinct experiences throughout the year. Spring brings blooming rhododendrons and colourful festivals like Paro Tshechu. In summer, verdant valleys and peaceful retreats await those seeking cultural immersion away from the crowds. Autumn offers crystal-clear skies, ideal for trekking and photography, while winter reveals the tranquil charm of snow-dusted temples and intimate local celebrations. With its cool, crisp air year-round and one of the most pleasant climates on Earth, Bhutan invites travellers to breathe deeply and reconnect with nature.
The country’s rich art and culture are woven into everyday life — from the stunning, hand-painted dzongs and sacred monasteries to rhythmic mask dances, traditional textiles, and intricate Buddhist symbolism. For Thai visitors, Bhutan offers not just a destination, but a spiritual and cultural journey into a world where simplicity, respect, and harmony reign.
This is an opportunity to explore a nation where people live in balance with nature, guided by a philosophy of Gross National Happiness. Bhutan welcomes Thai travellers with open arms, strengthened by a deep bond between the two monarchies. Discover the wonder of Bhutan — the Thunder Dragon Country, on the roof of the world.