Discover Bhutan: The Thunder Dragon Kingdom beckons travellers

With direct flights from Bangkok taking just over three hours and a seamless visa process, the journey to Bhutan is as effortless as it is unforgettable.

The recent royal visit by His Majesty the King of Thailand has cast a warm spotlight on the close and enduring friendship between the two kingdoms. This moment has drawn attention to Bhutan as a destination that shares cultural kinship with Thailand — a place where spiritual heritage, pristine nature, and heartfelt hospitality come together in perfect harmony.